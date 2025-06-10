Brittany Renner Announces Divorce From Kevin Gates After 52 Days, Social Media Laughs Off Marriage

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner‘s marriage is ending before they could even exhaust all the honeymoon phase energy.

The short-lived marriage is over, and Renner spoke about its dissolution during a recent interview with 92.3’s Bootleg Kev while at the BET Awards weekend.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” she confirms.

But being that she’s Muslim, they can’t make a clean break until it’s been 90 days to see if she’s pregnant or for the possibility of reconciliation. She’s enjoying the rest of those 90 days, though, by using them to focus on herself. Still, she has no regrets about her marriage.

“What I will say is that I followed my heart, and that’s more than what most people can say in this world, and I have no shame in that,” she said. “I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need, and there’s no stone left unturned, and there’s no regret. A lot of people, their issue is, even just in dating, in marriage, it’s people just don’t give it their all. They don’t just go for it. But I feel like when you do, you’re at peace with whatever happens because I gave 100 percent.”

When Renner first became involved in the Islamic community, it was met with skepticism and criticism. But her new faith has allowed her to navigate the transition peacefully.

“I think the biggest thing that has become so freeing to me is that I’m no longer of this world. There is just so much peace. I feel so content. I just don’t feel like a circus animal anymore,” she explains. “People don’t have to respect it, people don’t have to like it. People miss seeing my ass cheeks and all that other stuff… But at the end of the day, the soul wants to evolve.”

For reference on how short the marriage was, we’re currently watching the NBA Finals. It was just during the first round of the playoffs when Renner and Gates sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game days after he took shots at James’ marriage to Savannah. It even prompted a subliminal response from the NBA champion, captioning an Instagram post, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.”

See how social media is reacting to Gates and Renner’s marriage ending below.