Just in case you didn’t think chocolate vixen and fitness model Bria Myles could get any more gorgeous, she debuted a bold and bald new do. Myles took to Instagram to show off her fade with the caption “lil bald headed b*tch don’t play by NO rules.” Joe Budden even offered to go get a haircut with the bald beauty.

Bria Myles Debuts Bald New Do & We’re Swooning [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com