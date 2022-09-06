Bow Wow’s $1000 Meet-n-Greet Has Twitter Confused… and It’s Hilarious

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Another Miillenium Tour is about to be underway, and some fans are questioning one of the items for sale on the tour’s official website.

The Roll Bounce actor is set to go on stage with Keri Hilson, Mario, Lloyd, Lil Scrappy, and more on The Millenium Tour: Turned Up! While 80s babies across the country are gearing up for the fun, the $1000 meet-n-greets for one of the tour members is a bit confusing for some.

Now to be fair, people are and should be inclined to spend their money in whichever ways they see fit. There’s no shame from us if you’ve already set aside your coins to ‘kick it’ with Bow Weezy. We hope you have a blast!

But some folks on Twitter have a different opinion!

The Millennium Tour will kick off on October 7. Keep scrolling to see some of the most hilarious responses posted on social media!

Bow Wow's $1000 Meet-n-Greet Has Twitter Confused… and It's Hilarious