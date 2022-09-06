Another Miillenium Tour is about to be underway, and some fans are questioning one of the items for sale on the tour’s official website.
The Roll Bounce actor is set to go on stage with Keri Hilson, Mario, Lloyd, Lil Scrappy, and more on The Millenium Tour: Turned Up! While 80s babies across the country are gearing up for the fun, the $1000 meet-n-greets for one of the tour members is a bit confusing for some.
Now to be fair, people are and should be inclined to spend their money in whichever ways they see fit. There’s no shame from us if you’ve already set aside your coins to ‘kick it’ with Bow Weezy. We hope you have a blast!
But some folks on Twitter have a different opinion!
The Millennium Tour will kick off on October 7. Keep scrolling to see some of the most hilarious responses posted on social media!
Bow Wow’s $1000 Meet-n-Greet Has Twitter Confused… and It’s Hilarious was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com