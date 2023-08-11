Legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was honored today in a street naming ceremony at one of Cleveland’s most internationally known corners – East 99th Street and St Clair Avenue.
In early 2022, Bone Thugs fans created a petition to have the intersection renamed “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way”. Today, that wish was granted.
As Hip Hop celebrates its 50th birthday today, much of where the genre is today is owed to what Bone Thugs did to pave the way. They were instrumental in combining raw rap lyrics with melodic melodies, blending the sounds of multiple genres on the way to international stardom. Today, a lot of what rap music is all about started with the group who made Tha Crossroads, 1st Of The Month, and Foe The Love Of $.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored In Cleveland Street Naming Ceremony was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
