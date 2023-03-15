Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget

The pioneers of soul music, regardless of their color, creed, gender or sexuality, will always hold a special place in the music industry for laying down the foundation to a genre that in some way or another has influenced all the others. It’s for that reason that many today are in deep mourning following the death of R&B/jazz legend Bobby Caldwell on Tuesday night (March 14).

According to Mary Caldwell, his wife of almost 20 years, Bobby died peacefully in her arms after coming down with Fluoroquinolone toxicity (i.e. being “floxed”) over the past six years due to an antibiotic he took back in 2017.

Caldwell, the Blue-eyed soul crooner responsible for classic numbers like “Coming Down from Love,” “All of My Love” and his top 10 signature hit “What You Won’t Do for Love,” was a man that knew a lot about, well, love! His songs have captivated us since the mid 1970s, and every decade since influenced a legion of fellow musicians who followed in his melodic footsteps. From the self-titled 1978 debut to his last album released in 2015, perfectly titled Cool Uncle, Bobby Caldwell left us with timeless R&B and jazz jams that we’ll forever sing along to.

In honor of his decades of nonstop soul bangers, we put together a list of 10 definitive Bobby Caldwell songs that will always get play at the cookout. Some you absolutely know, others you don’t and a good amount you’ve probably heard for years and never knew it was a white man singing those songs. Glad to put you on to the legend either way!

R.I.P. Bobby Caldwell! Reminisce with us as we jam to 10 of the late jazz icon’s most precious works to come out of the recording studio. Also, let us know some of your favorite songs by the Cat in the Hat crooner in case we missed your fave:

