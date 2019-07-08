Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic & Beyonce’s New Single For The Movie!

A week before the live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters, Disney not only released a new photo of the lead cast, but Beyonce released a new song from the movie soundtrack.

And baby, it’s LIT!

The cast of #TheLionKing. The king arrives in theatres next Friday, July 19. pic.twitter.com/LWF8ovbSmT — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 8, 2019

Of course Beyonce (Nala) is front and center, looking flawless, along with co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) to name a few.

Missing is the legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his iconic role of Mufasa.

The film drops on July 19, and of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about Bey’s look and whether she was actually present for the group photo or was she Photoshopped in. Take a look:

