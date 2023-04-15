Black Maternal Health Week: Baby Dove Shows Us Why Black Doulas Matter

“And since we all came from a woman,

got our name from a woman and our game from a woman…

…I think it’s time to kill for our women;

Time to heal our women — be real to our women.

…And if we don’t, we’ll have a race of babies

That will hate the ladies that make the babies.”

— 2Pac, “Keep Ya Head Up” (1993)

The incomparable strength of women starts with their ability to give birth. Bringing life into this world is the cornerstone to our survival as a race, yet a lot of us, including many pregnant women themselves, know little about the very complicated journey that comes with growing a human life in your body for nine months at a time.

That’s where the work of a doula comes in. We learned all about it this past week for the occasion of Black Maternal Health Week, which promotes the proper knowledge and understanding when it comes to birth care, reproductive rights and even the hard facts when it comes to maternal mortality.

As guests of Baby Dove, the sub-line to trusted toiletries imprint Dove made especially for newborn skin, we joined the ladies of Sista Midwife at Brooklyn eatery KOKOMO (see: “NYC Restaurant Week” review) for a night of learning, info-sharing and most importantly toasting to the important role that Black women play in giving birth.

Here’s some need-to-know information when it comes to Black doula care below, via Baby Dove and Sista Midwife:

“Black moms are 3-5x more likely to die in the birthing journey than their white counterparts, with increased likelihood of their babies facing health complications with lasting impacts. The support of doulas is beneficial, yet there are still barriers for Black moms to access the superior care they deserve.

Baby Dove is expanding its resources for Black moms to find a Black doula in their area with its latest partnership with Sista Midwife Productions, and the launch of its new Black Doula Directory, a national resource of doula care providers across the care spectrum.”

For Amin Bell, a past Black Birth Equity Fund recipient and very talented doula herself, the role is both honorable and one she hopes will inspire others to get serious about when it comes to pregnancy in the Black community. “I think everyone should just educate themselves on the whole spectrum of reproductive justice,” she told us in-between bites of fine Caribbean cuisine, going on to add, “No matter where you are, we are all affected by those changes in laws and policies. Use your voice to advocate and learn so that you can properly advocate anytime you come across reproductive justice.”

Educate yourself for Black Maternal Health Week by clicking here for access to the new Black Doula Directory powered by Baby Dove and Sista Midwife. Take a look below at a quick recap from the launch event:

