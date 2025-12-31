Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, even death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture. UPDATED: 10:10 am EST, December 31th, 2025 Isiah Whitlock Jr., the veteran character actor beloved for his role as state Sen. Clay Davis on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died, leaving fans and fellow artists reflecting on the joy he brought to the screen. Known for his distinctive gravelly voice and that unforgettable catchphrase, Whitlock built a career filled with memorable performances in film, television, and theater. Related Stories Karens, Klans And Caucasian Tears: The Grift Of Racism In America

1. Carmen de Lavallade The world of dance and entertainment has lost a true titan. Carmen de Lavallade, the legendary dancer, choreographer, and trailblazer whose grace and talent broke barriers for over six decades, has passed away at the age of 94. Her son, Leo Holder, confirmed she died following a short illness. Her career was defined by iconic collaborations. One of her most significant partnerships was with the visionary Alvin Ailey. As high school classmates, she saw his potential and encouraged him to pursue dance, even when societal pressures made it difficult. “I just thought he should be a dancer,” she recalled. This friendship and creative bond helped shape the future of American modern dance. Another monumental partnership was her 59-year marriage to the multi-talented artist Geoffrey Holder, who passed away in 2019. Together, they were a creative force, collaborating on numerous projects and leaving an indelible mark on the arts. De Lavallade also worked alongside other legends like Harry Belafonte and Josephine Baker, seamlessly moving between Broadway, Hollywood, and television. De Lavallade’s impact extends far beyond her performances. She was one of the first Black prima ballerinas at the Metropolitan Opera, paving the way for generations of Black entertainers to follow. From her early days in Los Angeles to her acclaimed one-woman show in her 80s, Carmen de Lavallade was a force of nature. Her legacy is one of artistic excellence, cultural pride, and unwavering determination. She didn’t just dance; she inspired, empowered, and transformed the world around her, leaving a legacy that will continue to move us for years to come.

2. Richard Smallwood The gospel music world mourns the loss of Richard Smallwood, an eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated composer, pianist, and singer, who passed away on December 30th at the age of 77 due to complications from kidney failure. A towering figure in gospel music, Smallwood’s career spanned over five decades, during which he penned timeless classics that resonated across generations and genres.

Smallwood’s career took off in 1977 when he founded the Richard Smallwood Singers, a group that brought a contemporary edge to gospel music. Their debut album spent an astounding 87 weeks on Billboard’s Spiritual Albums chart, and their 1984 release, Psalms, earned a GRAMMY® nomination. Hits like “Center of My Joy” and “Total Praise” showcased Smallwood’s ability to blend classical influences with gospel fervor, creating a sound that appealed to young, educated Black audiences and beyond. His music was embraced by mainstream artists, with Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, and Boyz II Men recording his compositions. Beyond music, Smallwood was a storyteller and minister. His 2019 autobiography, Total Praise, revealed his struggles with grief and depression, offering a candid look at the man behind the music. Despite health challenges in his later years, Smallwood remained a beacon of inspiration, earning three Dove Awards, multiple Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and the enduring love of fans worldwide. Richard Smallwood’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to uplift and inspire. He is survived by his family and countless admirers who celebrate his life and contributions to gospel music.

3. Don Bryant The world of soul music is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished voices and songwriters, Don Bryant. The legendary Memphis artist passed away on December 26 at the age of 83. His family confirmed his death in a heartfelt announcement on social media, sharing a message that captured his spirit. By his teenage years, his talent for songwriting was undeniable. He began penning tracks for other artists, including the song “I Got To Know” for the influential R&B group The 5 Royales. This early success set the stage for a career defined by powerful lyrics and unforgettable melodies. Bryant’s most iconic work came in collaboration with the gifted singer Ann Peebles, who would later become his wife. Together, they wrote the timeless 1973 hit “I Can’t Stand the Rain”, “99 Pounds”, and “Do I Need You” to name a few. Don Bryant’s contributions are woven into the fabric of soul music. His ability to craft stories of love, heartbreak, and resilience resonated deeply within our community and across the world. While he may be gone, his powerful legacy will continue to live on, inspiring new generations of artists and music lovers for years to come.

4. Mickey Lee Mickey Lee, a beloved star from Season 27 of Big Brother, has tragically passed away at the age of 35 due to complications from a cardiac episode. Her family announced the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, sharing that she succumbed to the health crisis after battling a series of cardiac arrests following severe flu complications. Mickey Lee, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and later based in Atlanta, was more than just a reality TV contestant. She was a vibrant force of nature, known for her strategic gameplay, infectious energy, and unwavering authenticity. During her time on Big Brother, she became a fan favorite, representing Black women with strength, grace, and flair. Her presence on the show was a beacon of inspiration, showcasing her resilience and determination in a competitive environment. Beyond the Big Brother house, Mickey was a creative powerhouse. She worked as an event curator, bringing people together through her innovative ideas and magnetic personality. Her ability to connect with others extended far beyond the screen, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.

5. Kevin Arkadie Kevin Arkadie, a trailblazing screenwriter and producer, was celebrated for his contributions to television, particularly as the co-creator of the groundbreaking series New York Undercover. Born on December 10, 1957, in Washington, D.C., Arkadie initially pursued acting but transitioned to writing to challenge stereotypes in media. His career spanned decades, with notable work on acclaimed shows like NYPD Blue, The Shield, and Chicago Hope, earning him two Emmy nominations. New York Undercover, which debuted in 1994, was a milestone in television history, being the first U.S. cop drama to feature two actors of color in lead roles. Arkadie was also known for his work on The Temptations miniseries and as a showrunner for Sacrifice and Ambitions. His storytelling often highlighted underrepresented voices and authentic cultural narratives. Arkadie passed away on December 17, 2025, at the age of 68, due to complications from pneumonia following a kidney transplant. Remembered as a champion of diversity and a mentor to many, his legacy endures through the impactful stories he brought to life.

6. Betty Reid Soskin Betty Reid Soskin, the oldest National Park Ranger, died on Sunday December 21st at age 104. In 2000, she found herself assisting with the launch of the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, while working as an aide to Dion Aroner, a California assemblywoman. Her experiences during WWII were pivotal to the park’s creation. “I was the only person of color in the room,” Soskin told Newsweek. In 2015, she introduced President Barack Obama during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, where she received a commemorative presidential coin. On her 100th birthday, Betty Reid Soskin retired from the National Park Service. That same day, the West Contra Costa Unified School District renamed El Sobrante’s Juan Crespi Middle School to Betty Reid Soskin Middle School. “I don’t know what one might do to justify a long life,” she said during the renaming ceremony. “I think that you have pretty much got it made.” Soskin is survived by her son, her daughters, Diara Melitte, Kitty Reid, and Dorian Leon Reid, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three nieces.

7. Carl Carlton Carl Carlton, the soulful voice behind “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at 72, following years of health issues. Born in Detroit, he emerged as a standout in the 1970s with a sound that fused smooth soul and infectious funk. His 1974 take on “Everlasting Love” became a pop and R&B staple, while 1981’s “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” earned a Grammy nomination and enduring party anthem status. Despite industry and legal hurdles, Carlton’s music stayed relevant through sampling, soundtracks, and radio, securing his legacy as a true R&B and funk original.

8.

9. Phil Upchurch Phil Upchurch, a legendary guitarist and session musician, passed away on November 23 at the age of 84 in Los Angeles. Known for his unparalleled talent and versatility, Upchurch’s career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and African-American culture. Upchurch’s contributions to music are monumental. He played on Donny Hathaway’s solo albums, Curtis Mayfield’s iconic soundtracks, and Chaka Khan’s hit “I’m Every Woman.” His work with Michael Jackson on “Workin’ Day and Night” from the Off the Wall album further cemented his legacy. Beyond performing, he authored instructional books and completed an autobiography set for posthumous release.

10. Elden Campbell Elden Campbell, a former NBA center, passed away at 57. Known for his defensive skills and steady contributions, Campbell played 15 seasons in the league, averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Drafted 27th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1990, he became a key figure during the team’s transitional years following Magic Johnson’s initial retirement. After eight and a half seasons with the Lakers, Campbell was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he helped lead the team to three consecutive playoff appearances, including a deep run to the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Later, he joined the Detroit Pistons and played a vital role in their 2004 championship victory, a full-circle moment against his hometown Lakers. Campbell also had stints with the Seattle SuperSonics and New Jersey Nets before retiring in 2005. He is remembered for his professionalism and impact on and off the court.

11. Viola Ford Fletcher Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died Monday at 111, her family confirmed. Known as “Mother Fletcher,” she passed away peacefully, her grandson Ike Howard said. Fletcher was just seven years old when a White mob destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, a thriving Black business district, on May 31, 1921. The attack left 35 blocks in ruins, thousands displaced, and many killed. Fletcher often recalled the horrors, saying, “It just stays with me… the fear.”

12. Rodney Rogers Rodney Rogers, a Wake Forest basketball legend and former NBA star, passed away at 54 from natural causes related to a 2008 spinal cord injury. A Durham, N.C., native, Rogers was pivotal in Wake Forest’s 1990s resurgence, earning ACC Freshman of the Year in 1991 and ACC Player of the Year in 1993. Drafted ninth overall by the Denver Nuggets, he enjoyed a 12-year NBA career, earning Sixth Man of the Year in 2000. Despite his paralysis, Rogers inspired many through his advocacy and resilience. He is survived by his wife, Faye, and children, with his No. 54 jersey retired.

13. Garry George “Jellybean” Johnson Garry George “Jellybean” Johnson, a Minneapolis Sound pioneer and founding member of Prince’s band The Time, passed away suddenly Friday at 69, his family confirmed. A drummer and producer, Johnson helped define the Minneapolis Sound, a fusion of funk, rock, and soul. He was a key figure in The Time, later Morris Day and the Time, and appeared in the 1984 film “Purple Rain.” Johnson also collaborated with Janet Jackson, producing her 1990 hit “Black Cat.” A devoted family man, Johnson co-founded the Minneapolis Sound Museum to preserve the genre’s legacy. Fans can honor him by supporting the museum.

14. Lenny Wilkens Wilkens was inducted into the Hall of Fame three times: as a player, a coach and as an assistant on the “Dream Team” in 1992. Off the court, he was celebrated for his work in Seattle, helping young people and raising funds for children’s health services. His statue outside the arena in Seattle stands as a testament to his lasting legacy.

15. Marshawn Kneeland The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away the morning of November 6th. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and family member. The Dallas Cowboys gave a statement saying, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

16. Young Bleed

17. Posta Boy

18. P.E.A.C.E. http://ViewthispostonInstagramApostsharedbyFreestyleFellowship(@freestylefellowship) Born Mtulazaji Davis split time between Texas and Los Angeles, but mostly lived in California. According to his Wikipedia bio, Davis began rapping in high school in the 1980s and eventually crossed paths with his future Freestyle Fellowship cohort Myka 9 at the famed Good Life Cafe, where the city’s up-and-coming lyricists honed their skills in a weekly open-mic event.

19. D'Angelo Michael Eugene Archer better known as D’Angelo following a private battle with pancreatic cancer at 51 years old. The singer’s debut album, ‘Brown Sugar’ sold over two million copies. Not much is know about D’Angelo’s life in recent years. His official Instagram account has been completely wiped for a while now, and on Twitter/X his last post was in promotion of the equally mysterious Slingbaum One project in 2020 that has yet to materialize into much of anything. His last official body of music was over a decade ago with the release of Black Messiah, a joint project with a collective deemed as The Vanguard and what was expected to be a “comeback” album; at that point, it was his first album in 14 years.

20. Ike Turner, Jr Source: Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Winner Ike Turner with son Ike Turner Jr. at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, September 11, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,family,usa,singer,success,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,father,son,award,annual event,three quarter length,winning,backstage,performer,grammy awards,49th grammy awards,ike turner,grammy trophy,crypto.com arena

21. Kimberly Hébert Gregory Born in Houston in 1972, Gregory’s journey into the arts began at The High School for Performing and Visual Arts. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s in social work from the University of Chicago. While in Chicago, she honed her craft in theater, earning a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for her performance in Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery.

22. Arthur Jones Jones, known for his infectious energy and positivity, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2010. He played a pivotal role in Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII victory during the 2012 season, notably sacking 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and recovering a fumble in the championship game. His contributions on the field were marked by 8.5 sacks over two standout seasons (2012-2013).

23. Lawrence Moten Lawrence Moten, a Washington D.C. native and Syracuse basketball’s all-time leading scorer, has died at the age of 53. His daughter, Lawrencia, confirmed his passing on Tuesday. Moten was found in his D.C. home earlier that day.

24. Assata Shakur Assata Shakur, the revolutionary whose name has become a rallying cry for freedom fighters across generations, has passed away at 78. Born JoAnne Deborah Byron on July 16, 1947, in Queens, New York, the godmother and step-aunt of Tupac Shakur transformed herself into one of the most influential figures of the Black Liberation Movement. She was a member of the Black Panther Party before joining the Black Liberation Army, where she fought fiercely against white supremacy, capitalism, and state violence. She is survived by her daughter, Kakuya Shakur, who released a statement confirming her mother’s transition.

25. Rudi Johnson Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, confirmed by a family source. The cause of death has not been released, but relatives said Johnson had been battling mental health challenges and possible effects of CTE in the years leading up to his passing.

26. Sidney “Omen” Brown Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and more, has died, according to reports. Sidney “Omen” Brown was found inside his apartment in New York, and his passing was confirmed by his mother.

27. Rolling Ray D.C. influencer Raymond Harper, “Rolling Ray,” dies at 28; celebrated for viral moments, TV appearances, and unapologetic authenticity.

28. George Raveling Raveling’s basketball career began as a player at Villanova from 1957 to 1960. He later served as an assistant coach at his alma mater in 1963 before leading programs at Maryland, Washington State, Iowa, and USC. He earned three Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. After retiring from coaching in 1994, Raveling joined Nike as its global basketball sports marketing director. He was instrumental in convincing Michael Jordan to sign with the brand, a move that transformed sports marketing. “Sonny [Vaccaro] likes to take the credit, but it really wasn’t Sonny—it was actually George Raveling,” Jordan said in 2015.

29. Reggie Carroll

30. Vivian Ayers Allen Vivian Ayers Allen, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet and mother of entertainment icons Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, passed away at the age of 102.

31. Dr. Danielle Spencer Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was shared by her co-star Haywood Nelson via Instagram, where he paid tribute to her life and legacy. Spencer, affectionately referred to as “Dr. Dee,” was remembered as a “brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior” who battled cancer with resilience.

32. T-Hood Rapper T-Hood’s passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.

33. Hitman Howie Tee Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering Hip-Hop producer, left an enduring legacy in the music industry. Known for crafting iconic hits like Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s “Treat ’Em Right,” his innovative, sample-driven beats defined Hip-Hop’s golden era. Howie Tee’s visionary approach extended beyond production; he mentored rising talents such as Spencer Bellamy and played a pivotal role in blending R&B and Hip-Hop through hits like Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up.” His profound influence and dedication to creativity continue to inspire generations in both the Hip-Hop community and the wider music world.

34. Rahaman Ali Source: Getty Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, passed away on August 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Born Rudolph Arnett Clay on July 18, 1943, Rahaman pursued a professional boxing career from 1964 to 1972, often training and traveling with his iconic brother. While his own career was modest, Rahaman was a constant source of support for Muhammad, embodying the spirit of “my brother’s keeper.”

35. Dwight Muhammad Qawi Qawi’s career was marked by grit and determination. In December 1981, he claimed the WBC light heavyweight title by defeating Matthew Saad Muhammad in a 10th-round stoppage. He solidified his dominance by defeating Saad again eight months later. After a loss to Michael Spinks in 1983, Qawi moved up to cruiserweight, capturing the WBA title in 1985 by defeating Piet Crous. His epic 15-round battle with Evander Holyfield in 1986 remains a classic.

36. Malcolm-Jamal Warner Malcolm-Jamal Warner, beloved actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. PEOPLE confirmed the news, reportedly, Warner drowned while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Warner rose to fame in the 1980s as the charming and relatable Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable. His performance on the groundbreaking sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992, earned him critical acclaim and cemented his place in television history. Reflecting on the show’s legacy in 2023, Warner expressed pride in its cultural impact, particularly within Black and American culture, despite the controversies surrounding Cosby. Warner’s personal life remained largely private, though he was known to be a devoted husband and father. His passion for storytelling extended beyond acting, as he often used his platform to advocate for social issues and celebrate the richness of Black culture.

37. Mama Mosie Burks The gospel music community is mourning the loss of Mama Mosie Burks, a legendary figure in gospel music, who passed away at the age of 92. Known for her powerful voice and unwavering faith, Burks was a cornerstone of the Mississippi Mass Choir, leaving an indelible mark on the genre. Burks’ career with the Mississippi Mass Choir was nothing short of extraordinary. Her soulful renditions of gospel classics like “They Got the Word” and “I’m Not Tired Yet” became anthems of hope and inspiration. Her commanding voice and heartfelt performances helped define the choir’s signature sound, earning them global recognition.

38. Young Noble Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at 47. Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, he reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta. Noble joined The Outlawz in 1996, personally added by Tupac Shakur, and contributed to tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including “Hail Mary.” Beyond group success, he released solo albums like Noble Justice. After surviving a heart attack in 2021, he focused on health and remained active. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community mourning a talented artist and Tupac’s legacy preserver.

39. Eddie "Supa" Lewis The music community is mourning the loss of Eddie Lewis, better known as Supa, the frontman of the pioneering 90s house group Aly-Us. Supa’s name became synonymous with “Follow Me,” a defining anthem of the house music genre. His soulful, heartfelt vocal performance transformed the track into a symbol of unity and connection, resonating on dance floors worldwide. Emerging from New Jersey’s vibrant underground house scene, Aly-Us and their iconic hit struck a chord with listeners, inspiring a sense of collective joy and hope. “Follow Me” wasn’t just a song—it was an invitation to come together, a celebration of belonging that transcended barriers. Decades on, it has retained its relevance, embraced anew by younger generations who have discovered its magic. The track now thrives in diverse settings, from classic club playlists to modern trail-ride music collections.

40. Dave Parker Baseball mourns the loss of one of its most charismatic and talented figures, Dave Parker, who passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Known as “The Cobra,” Parker was a larger-than-life presence both on and off the field, leaving an indelible mark on the game during his 19-year career.

41. Walter Scott Walter Scott, co-founder of the legendary R&B group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Known for their smooth harmonies and timeless hits, The Whispers became a cornerstone of soul music, touching millions of fans worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles in the early 1960s, The Whispers included Walter and his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, alongside Nicholas Caldwell and Gordy Harmon

42. Lynn Hamilton Lynn Hamilton, beloved for her role as Donna Harris on Sanford and Son, passed away on June 19, 2025, at 95. Her death from natural causes was announced by her former manager, Rev. Calvin Carson, who noted she was surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Hamilton’s career spanned over five decades. She studied acting at Chicago’s Goodman School of Drama and debuted in John Cassavetes’ Shadows (1959). Her TV credits include The Waltons, Roots: The Next Generation, and Generations, but her role as Fred Sanford’s fiancée remains iconic. Hamilton also graced Broadway stages and collaborated with her husband, playwright Frank Jenkins, on several productions. Rev. Carson praised her as a trailblazer whose legacy will continue to inspire. Her dignified talent left a lasting mark on entertainment.

43. Cavin Yarbrough Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the legendary R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, has passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from heart disease. His wife and musical partner, Alisa Peoples, shared the heartbreaking news, calling him her “guardian angel.” The duo, best known for their 1981 hit “Don’t Stop The Music,” left an indelible mark on the 1980s music scene. Their unique blend of soulful vocals and funky beats produced other hits like “Heartbeats” and “I Wouldn’t Lie.” Cavin and Alisa’s journey began in Dallas as childhood friends, evolving into a lifelong partnership in music and love.

44. Esaw Snipes-Garner Esaw Snipes-Garner, a dedicated activist and widow of Eric Garner, passed away at the age of 58 due to undisclosed health complications. Her death was announced by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN), with heartfelt tributes highlighting her resilience and advocacy. Esaw became a prominent voice against police brutality following the tragic death of her husband, Eric Garner, in 2014. Eric Garner’s death, caused by a prohibited chokehold during an encounter with NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, sparked national outrage. Despite video evidence and a medical examiner ruling it a homicide, Pantaleo was not indicted, fueling widespread protests and calls for justice. Esaw, alongside her daughter Erica and mother-in-law Gwen Carr, tirelessly campaigned against police violence. Erica, who tragically passed away in 2017 at just 27, led numerous protests, including impactful “die-ins” at the site of her father’s death. Esaw’s activism, marked by her collaboration with Rev. Sharpton, shed light on the emotional toll of systemic injustice.

45. Ananda Lewis Ananda Lewis, a cherished MTV VJ and talk show host, has passed away at 52. Emerging as a cultural icon in the late 1990s, she became a household name hosting Total Request Live and Hot Zone. Later, she pursued deeper storytelling on The Ananda Lewis Show. Diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in 2020, Lewis shared her health battles openly, championing the importance of early detection and prevention. Beyond her media career, she was a carpenter, advocate, and devoted mother to her son, Langston. Ananda’s legacy is defined by her resilience, authenticity, and a commitment to inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.

46. Sly Stone Sly Stone, iconic frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has passed away at 82. A musical pioneer, Sly Stone redefined genres like funk, soul, R&B, and rock, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

47. Norman Hutchins Hutchins began his gospel music career in 1992, but his major breakthrough came with his 1999 album, Nobody But You. Subsequent albums like Battlefield and Spontaneous Praise, Vol. 1 showcased his ability to seamlessly blend traditional gospel with contemporary influences. Such dedication earned him widespread acclaim, including Dove Award and Grammy nominations, and solidified his role as a leading voice in gospel music. Beyond music, Hutchins co-founded Frontline Ministries in Dover, Delaware, guiding others in their spiritual journeys. His songs, including “Jesus I Love You,” remain anthems of hope and salvation.

48. Khadiyah Lewis Khadiyah Lewis, best known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has reportedly passed away. Her death was confirmed by her brother in an emotional social media post. At this time, the circumstances surrounding her passing have not been made public. Lewis, affectionately known as “KD,” was more than just a reality TV personality, she was a dynamic entrepreneur and businesswoman. She successfully owned and operated three businesses: a real estate investment firm, a financial services company, and a consulting agency. Her drive and ambition left a mark both on and off-screen.

49. Jim Marshall Jim Marshall has passed away at the age of 87. A cornerstone of the Vikings’ famed Purple People Eaters defense, Marshall’s storied career included 270 consecutive starts, a record among defensive players. His unwavering commitment and leadership made him a revered captain, guiding the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances. Off the field, Marshall impacted countless lives, fostering unity and embodying resilience throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire through the Vikings’ Captains Legacy Wall, a tribute to his enduring spirit. The football world mourns the loss of a true icon who shaped the game.

50. Mike McCallum Mike McCallum, the legendary Jamaican boxer famously known as “The Bodysnatcher,” has passed away at the age of 68. A pioneer in the sport, McCallum made history as the first Jamaican to win a world title in 1984 by defeating Sean Mannion at Madison Square Garden. Across his illustrious career, he claimed world titles in three weight classes, amassing 49 victories, 36 by knockout, in 55 fights. McCallum was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, cementing his legacy. On May 31, he tragically fell ill while driving to a Las Vegas gym, marking the end of an era in boxing.

51. Niko McKnight Niko McKnight, the estranged son of R&B star Brian McKnight, has died at the age of 32 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. The news was shared by Brian’s brother, Claude McKnight, in an emotional TikTok tribute on May 30, 2025. Claude revealed his nephew’s passing, expressing his heartbreak while also highlighting Niko’s remarkable life and spirit. “He was quirky, curious, ridiculously talented, and someone you always wanted to be around,” he shared. Claude praised Niko’s skill as an exceptional singer, guitarist, photographer, and creative soul. Niko first disclosed his diagnosis in January 2024 in an Instagram post candidly captioned, “Your boy got the big C.” Despite his struggles, he expressed hope and gratitude, writing, “Things are looking better now… shouts to everyone in my corner.” His wife was among his strongest supporters, whom he credited for “saving his life.”

52. Charles Rangel Rangel’s career was marked by historic achievements and steadfast dedication to his Harlem constituents. He served 23 terms in Congress, representing New York’s 15th congressional district from 1971 to 2017. A champion for civil rights and economic justice, Rangel co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971, a pivotal step in amplifying Black voices in the legislative process.

53. Sacha Jenkins Sacha Jenkins, a pivotal figure in hip-hop culture, leaves behind a legacy that spans journalism, filmmaking, and cultural preservation. Raised in Queens, Jenkins co-founded ego trip magazine in 1994, shaping hip-hop journalism and spearheading projects like ego trip’s Book of Rap Lists. His work graced major outlets such as The Source and Rolling Stone, and he co-wrote Eminem’s biography, The Way I Am. Jenkins’ directorial credits include the acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Fresh Dressed, celebrating hip-hop’s history. A former graffiti artist, he also celebrated global street art through his Piecebook series. His influence will resonate for generations.

54. Latonya Pottain Pottain, known for her appearance on Season 11 of TLC’s reality series “My 600-Lb. Life,” passed away on May 17, 2025, at the age of 40. She died at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, her preliminary cause of death was acute on chronic congestive heart failure, with her passing being ruled natural. A final autopsy report is still pending.

55. Rapper LGP Qua Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, grew up in North Philly. He got serious about music after spending a short time in jail back in 2016. That experience changed him, and he decided to use his voice to inspire others. He started gaining attention in 2017 when one of his powerful freestyles during Meek Mill’s incarceration went viral. It even caught the attention of big names like Jay-Z and Nas. LGP Qua was known for real, heartfelt tracks like “Stay Woke,” “Reaper,” and “Hungry Before the Bite.” He also worked with Will.i.am on “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and teamed up with Foot Locker on a positive campaign.

56. John Edwards John Edwards, the former lead singer of The Spinners, passed away at 80, marking the end of an era for one of R&B’s most beloved vocal groups. Edwards, who joined The Spinners in 1977, brought his powerful voice and unique style to the group during their second wave of success. Stepping in after Philippe Wynne’s departure, Edwards made an indelible mark with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid,” showcasing his incredible range and soulful tones.

57. Jim Dent Jim Dent, a trailblazing Black golfer known for his incredible skill and determination, passed away at the age of 85. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Dent’s humble beginnings as a caddie at the local municipal golf course, “The Patch,” laid the foundation for his extraordinary career. Despite losing both parents by age 12 and facing countless challenges, he found his passion for golf on the same grounds where the Masters is held. Dent’s professional golf career began in the United Golfers Association, a circuit for Black players, before he earned his PGA Tour card in 1970. Known for his tremendous driving distance, he won the inaugural World Long Drive Championship in 1974. Over a 16-year stint on the PGA Tour, Dent played in at least 22 tournaments annually. His most notable PGA performance came in the 1972 Walt Disney World Open, where he finished runner-up behind Jack Nicklaus.

58. Chet Lemon Chet Lemon, a beloved figure in Major League Baseball and a key member of the Detroit Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship team, has passed away at 70. A three-time All-Star, Lemon’s 16-year career was marked by his standout defense and clutch hitting, including a record 509 putouts in 1977. Off the field, he left an enduring legacy, dedicating his post-playing years to developing young athletes through the Chet Lemon School of Baseball and his foundation. Despite health challenges later in life, his passion for youth sports and mentoring remained unwavering. Lemon’s impact on baseball and beyond will not be forgotten.

59. Dick Barnett Dick Barnett, a basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion, passed away at the age of 88. Known for his distinctive playstyle and impact on the court, Barnett’s legacy has left an indelible mark on basketball history. Barnett’s career was defined by excellence, starting with his college years at Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State), where he led the Tigers to three consecutive NAIA Championships from 1957 to 1959. His remarkable performances earned him All-American honors and two NAIA Tournament MVP awards. He later worked tirelessly to secure recognition for his college team, culminating in their enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. Selected fifth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals, Barnett also played for the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the New York Knicks in 1965. During his nine years with the Knicks, Barnett averaged 15.6 points and played a pivotal role in their championship victories in 1970 and 1973. His contributions were immortalized when the team retired his No. 12 jersey in 1990.

60. Clarence O. Smith Clarence O. Smith, the visionary co-founder of ESSENCE Magazine, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind an indelible mark on the world of media and culture. A pioneer in his field, Smith worked tirelessly to champion the voices and influence of Black women, reshaping the landscape of both the magazine industry and advertising.

61. Alexis Herman Alexis Herman, who made history as the first Black secretary of labor in the United States, has passed away at age 77. She broke barriers at every stage—from fighting for school desegregation in her hometown, leading the Women’s Bureau under President Carter at just 29, to becoming a trusted voice for workers, women, and our community on the national stage. When President Bill Clinton tapped her to lead the Department of Labor in 1997, she not only earned bipartisan support, but also shattered glass ceilings for future generations.

62. Eddie Fluellen The music world and fans of soulful funk are mourning the loss of Eddie Fluellen, a key member of the beloved 1970s group Switch. Known for their smooth harmonies, infectious grooves, and pioneering musicianship, Switch was a force on the Motown scene, and Eddie’s contributions as keyboardist and co-founder will forever resonate in the fabric of R&B history. Eddie’s passing was announced by fellow Switch member Jody Sims, who honored his friend and bandmate with heartfelt words. “Eddie was one of those rare souls,” Sims shared on social media, “incredibly talented in music, but even more impressive in the way he lived: genuine, humble, and full of heart.”

63. Mia Love Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian-American in Congress. A former Saratoga Springs, UT mayor, she championed fiscal responsibility. Love passed away at 49 in 2025 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

64. George Foreman Source: Getty Foreman’s family released a statement on Foreman’s official Instagram account, saying “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

65. Donald "Slick" Watts Donald “Slick” Watts, a cherished Seattle basketball figure, passed away at 73. An undrafted talent out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics through a tryout arranged by coach Bill Russell. Over five seasons, he became the first player to lead the league in assists and steals in a single season (1975-76), earning First Team All-Defense honors and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. Post-retirement, Watts stayed in Seattle, teaching physical education and running a basketball academy with his son. His warm presence at local games and dedication to youth cemented his enduring community legacy.

66. Oliver Miller Former NBA center Oliver Miller, affectionately known as “The Big O,” passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54, following a battle with cancer. Miller’s death was confirmed by Suns analyst Eddie Johnson, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. The basketball world is now mourning the loss of a player whose presence on the court was as formidable as his personality off it.

67. Junior Bridgeman Junior Bridgeman, a former University of Louisville basketball star and billionaire entrepreneur, has died at 71 following a medical emergency during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville. Known for his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, Bridgeman transitioned from the NBA to extraordinary business success, owning over 450 restaurant franchises, a Coca-Cola bottling operation, and Ebony and Jet magazines. Tributes poured in, with Louisville leaders calling him an “icon” for his athletic and philanthropic contributions. Remembered for his generosity and integrity, Bridgeman leaves a remarkable legacy both on and off the court.

68. D’Wayne Wiggins Born in Oakland, CA on February 14, 1961, Wiggins formed the band with brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Riley in the late 1980s. The band released their debut album, Who?, in 1988. The album’s first single, “Little Walter,” hit #1 on the R&B charts, and the album peaked at #69 on the Billboard 200. The follow-up, 1990’s The Revival, saw the band incorporate more live instrumentation and more elements of classic soul music. The album was a commercial success, peaking at #34 on the Billboard 200 and going platinum. The album spawned several #1 hits on the R&B charts, including the Top 10 pop hit “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California), and “Whatever You Want.” In 2023, the original Tony! Toni! Toné! lineup reunited for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sons of Soul, the band’s first tour in 25 years. Plans for a new album were initially discussed but never came to be. Wiggins continued to perform as bandleader of Tony! Toni! Toné! until his health worsened.

69. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

70. Angie Stone Source: Getty Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning (March 1) at the age of 63. Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news on social media, simply saying “My Mommy is gone.” The singer’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer was killed on her way home from a show in Montgomery, Alabama.

71. Chris Jasper Chris Jasper, who played a key role in the Isley Brothers’ success in the 70s and 80s, passed away on Feb. 23 from cancer at age 73.

72. Roberta Flack Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack’s musical talent was evident from a young age. She began studying piano at 9 and later earned a full scholarship to Howard University at just 15, becoming one of its youngest students. Her career soared when Clint Eastwood featured her rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in his 1971 film Play Misty for Me. The emotional ballad became a chart-topping hit and earned her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1973.

73. Gwen McCrae Gwen McCrae, legendary soul and disco singer, known for her 1975 hit “Rockin’ Chair,”, passed away at 81.

74. Voletta Wallace Source: Getty Known for her unwavering dedication to preserving her son’s legacy, Voletta remained a guiding force behind the scenes following Biggie’s tragic death in 1997. After losing her son—born Christopher Wallace—at the age of 24, she took on the immense responsibility of managing his estate and carrying the torch of his enduring impact on music and culture. At the time of his passing, Biggie’s estate was valued at around $10 million. Under Voletta’s diligent oversight, that figure grew to an estimated $160 million, a testament to her business acumen and devotion.

75. Jerry "Iceman" Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

76. Chelsea Reject Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy.

77. Gene "Groove" Allen Gene “Groove” Allen, a Hip-Hop pioneer and actor, gained fame as part of Groove B. Chill, known for their 1990 album Starting From Zero. He shone in cult classics House Party and its sequel, blending music and film.

78. Irv Gotti Source: Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Irv Gotti attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,smiling,california,west hollywood,gala,three quarter length,pacific design center,irv gotti

79. Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr Stewart, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force officer and one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Born on July 4, 1924, Stewart served during World War II as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group, famously known as the “Red Tails.”

80. DJ Unk Source: Getty DJ Unk—DJ, rapper, hypeman, and ATL nightlife legend— has reportedly passed away at 42 years old.

81. Reatha “Rose” Grey Reatha “Rose” Grey was a member of the Retirement House and quickly became a viral TikTok sensation for her funny wit and zest for life. It was announced that she passed by her fellow friends, no cause of death was given.

82. Barry Michael Cooper Source: Getty Journalist and author Barry Michael Cooper wrote the films New Jack City (1991) , Sugar Hill (1994) and Above the Rim (1994)

83. Yolanda Halley Source: Getty Producer Yolanda Halley, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025

84. Former NBA All-Star Gus Williams Williams received the nickname “The Wizard” for his dazzling ball-handling and quick drives. Over his career, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game with two All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors.

85. Actress Dalyce Curry Dalyce Curry was an actress known for her role in “Blues Brothers.” She recently passed away at the age of 95 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Her remains were found at her home in Altadena, California

86. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.