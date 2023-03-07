20 Best Black Buddy Films

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The power of a Hollywood blockbuster starring two equally entertaining lead stars is a sort of cinematic magic that can’t be compared. Thus, we have the age-old tradition of the “buddy film.”

Over time we’ve seen tons of different actors paired together on the big screen, but you’d be surprised how far in-between the amount of times that you’ll look up and see two Black co-stars. The odds get even slimmer for those looking to find a pair of women spearheading the film. A rarity of its kind is the 1997 Black female-led cult classic film, B.A.P.S., starring Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle. In all of its ghetto fabulosity, the Townsend-directed comedy proved to be a project appreciated more in the decades following its initial release.

The film’s popularity has grown so much so that even rap queens Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are now reportedly interested in giving the film a remake with the “WAP” emcees co-starring.

While Cardi and Megan both have a natural look to pull off the gaudy ratchetness of Decatur darlings Nisi and Mickey, their lyrical chemistry would surely have to translate on film in order to make it an honorable reboot. They’d surely be in good company if the project actually does end up making it to the production phase, especially when considering some of the talented actors and actresses that broke barriers on film before them to show us the true definition of Black star power. Fingers crossed we start seeing more people of color, particularly women, in these leading roles in the future!

Keep scrolling for a look at 20 of our favorite Black buddy films over the years, and let us know if you think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are a good fit for a B.A.P.S. remake:

