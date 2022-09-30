What’s Trending: Don’t Pull My Black Card But I Have Never Seen This Black Movie [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There are so many new movies coming out but there’s nothing like the classics. From Roots, Jason’s Lyric, Love Jones, Boomerang, Do The Right Thing, and more in the culture, we have so many films we deem classic. Through conversation, Rickey Smiley found out some people haven’t seen some of these iconic films. In What’s Trending, we’re pulling black cards and asking what classic black movies have you not seen before.

