Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show always has a good time traveling to broadcast live—this time, we’re in Birmingham, Alabama!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Live from Stardome Comedy Club for the Magic City Classic (featuring Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University), the cast enjoyed a morning a comedy and fun with listeners—up close and personal. Special guests included Dante Bowe, Tamika Scott, and AA&M and ASU Presidents!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Check out some of the highlights of the event below.
- Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]
- Live Broadcast Karaoke on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN]
- “Feels Good” Broadcasting Live with Tony! Toni! Toné! | FULL INTERVIEW & PHOTOS [WATCH]
1. RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
2. RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
3. RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
4. RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS Live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
5. RSMS live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS Live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
6. RSMS Live in Birmingham for Magic City ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS Live in Birmingham for Magic City Classic
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
7 Things We Learned From Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Today Show’ Interview
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
NBA Under Investigation For Allegedly Sabotaging Ice Cube’s Big3 League