The time we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023 has officially been announced along with the tour dates!
The Beyhive has been waiting for months and now fans finally have their chance to get their tickets and find out which cities she’ll be in and when!
Related: Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
But even after months of speculating and preparing, the announcement has fans across the world ready and willing to spend top dollar to see the queen perform live!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Check out some of the best reactions to her announcement below and tell us which one was your fav!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour 2023: The Beyhive Reacts To Tour Announcement was originally published on 92q.com