Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift

Posted July 18, 2016

1. Khloe Kardashian was here for all the shade her sister was throwing.

2. Kim showed us.

3. Kanye with the assist, and Kim with the slam dunk on team Taylor.

4. If there was no bad blood before, there is now.

5. Twitter has no chill.

6. Demi Lovato got in on the shade by liking a slew of tweets praising Kim K.

7. Lesson learned: Give Beyoncé her things.

