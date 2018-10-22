#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Brothas Definitely Rule In 2018 Source:false Who doesn’t like a little bit of eye candy? To satisfy your sweet tooth, the HelloBeautiful team put together this tantalizing list of some of the finest Black men in Hollywood. So from Idris to Denzel to Michael B, there is something for you, your auntie and the youngins. You can thank us later. xoxo Related

2. Idris Elba Source:false Idris is like a damn Armani suit—he never goes out of style. Why the award-winning Brit hasn’t played James Bond remains a mystery to us. Related

3. Denzel Washington Source:false Hands down: At the ripe ol’ age of 63, the two-time Oscar winner can still make us swoon. “The Equalizer 2” star continues to show us that age is nothing but a number. Related

4. Michael B Jordan Source:false We definitely got something the Killmonger actor can demolish! We can’t see to his ripped body flex in the upcoming film “Creed II.” Go B! Related

5. Chadwick Boseman Source:false The “Black Panther” star didn’t just help break box office records with his talent, but also with his superhero smile and stellar physique. All I can say is, “My king, my king.” Related

6. Boris Kodjoe Source:false The former “Soul Food” star is like an expensive fine wine—he just gets better with age. His equally beautiful wife Nicole Ari Parker is one lucky lady! Related

7. Drake Source:false Whether or not you think Drake’s corny, you can’t deny that that ever since he grew that beard, you’ve wanted it to get you pregnant. Listen: If Rihanna don’t want him, I’ll gladly take him in. Related

8. Morris Chestnut Source:false From “Boyz N The Hood” to “Rosewood,” Morris Chesnut has been blessing us with his tasty chocolate for almost 30 years. Thank you sir! Related

9. Kendrick Sampson Source:false Kendrick Sampson, who plays our new fave “Lyft Bae,” is everything we need for the third season of “Insecure.” Not only is he fine, but he’s also politically active and an all-around nice guy. Related

10. LeBron James Source:false Yes, LeBron may be a basketball star, but his beautiful self is also dabbling in Hollywood as a producer of multiple shows and films. That, and his anti-Trump activist stance definitely turns us on. Related

11. Larenz Tate Source:false We’ve been lusting after the “Power” actor since “Menace 2 Society” and “Love Jones.” His smile alone can melt our heart. Tate is our treat. Related

12. Terry Crews Source:false The 50-year-old “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has a body for DAYS! Not to mention, his bravery in talking out about sexual assault and toxic masculinity is admirable. We wish more brothas were like him. Related

13. Safaree Samuels Source:false HB readers love the “Love & Hip Hop” star (and his eggplant) so much that y’all voted him our 2017’s sexiest man alive. Good job ladies. Related

14. Daniel Kaluuya Source:false From his sexy accent to his smooth chocolate skin, the British “Get Out” actor is everything! He was definitely robbed of the Oscar this year. Related

15. Mahershala Ali Source:false The Oscar winner is the epitome of talent, class and beauty. We can’t wait to see him in the upcoming third season of HBO’s thriller “True Detective.” Related

16. Trevante Rhodes Source:false The “Moonlight” and “Predator” actor is one of the finest men in the game: Point, blank, period. We just need more of Trevante in everything coming out in 2019. Related

18. Jay Ellis Source:false Whether you are #TeamLawerence or #TeamDaniel, it cannot be denied that “Insecure” star Jay Ellis is one tall drink of water. Gulp, gulp, gulp. Related

19. Shemar Moore Source:false From “Young & The Restless” to “SWAT” Shemar Moore has been a sex symbol since the 90s. I could literally eat off of those 48-year-old abs. Bon appétit! Related

20. Will Smith Source:false At 50-years-old, Will Smith just isn’t hilarious, but he’s fun, fine and super fit. Just peep his Instagram account. Man…we stay jealous of Jada. Related

21. Lenny Kravitz Source:false The 54-year-old rocker can still get it. Maybe it’s his vegan diet that keeps Lenny so fine. Kale or tofu anyone? Related

22. Lance Gross Source:false The “MacGyver” and “The Paynes” actor is the epitome of tall, dark and handsome. We see you boo, and like what we see! Related

23. Jesse Williams Source:false Listen…we can stare into the eyes of the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor ALL DAMN DAY. Dayum Jesse. Related

24. Jeffrey Wright Source:false The “Westworld” actor has been flying on gray beard Zaddy status for a minute…and we’re here for it! Related

25. Laz Alonso Source:false The “Avatar” actor is plain fine. No explanation needed. We just need to see him in more things. Hollywood are you paying attention? Related

27. Tristan “Mack” Wilds Source:false The “Shots Fired” might be a little young for some, but quite a cutie nonetheless! Related

28. Terrence Howard Source:false Baby wipes or not, the “Empire” patriarch is also another one we could gaze into their eyes forever. Much love Terrence. Related

29. Derek Luke View this post on Instagram I appreciate all the folks behind this portrait #atminternational A post shared by @ derekluke on Oct 3, 2018 at 9:38pm PDT Source:false The “13 Reasons Why” actor has been stuck in our minds since 2002′ “Antoine Fisher,” and with good reason. Just look at him…FINE! Related

31. Billy Brown Source:false Aside from watching the Queen Viola Davis, one of the other main reasons I watch “How To Get Away With Murder” is just to see Billy Brown take of his shirt. What a glorious sight! Related

32. Barry Jenkins Source:false The director of the upcoming film “If Beal Street Could Talk,” is not only uber talented, head of his time and brilliant, but Barry Jenkins is also fine as hell. End scene! Related

33. Kofi Siriboe Source:false All we can say about the”Queen Sugar” and “Girls Trip” actor is…”What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man!” Related

34. Michael Ealy Source:false From “Being Mary Jane” to “The Perfect Guy,” Michael Ealy has always had the range and the good looks to be a leading man in our hearts. Related

35. Khary Payton View this post on Instagram I love you too. A post shared by Khary Payton (@kharypayton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:59am PDT Source:false One of our favorite hotties on “The Walking Dead,” Khary Payton gives us our entire life. You know what they say…Whatever King Ezekiel wants, his highness gets. Related

36. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Source:false Literally the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson deserves every penny of his money. Just look at his smile and 8-pack. Ching, ching! Related

37. John David Washington Source:false The only father and son combo on our list…John David Washington is definitely walking in his father Denzel’s footsteps. From “Ballers” to “BlacKkKlansman,” the 34-year-old is on his way to becoming a bonafide leading man. Related

38. Y’lan Noel Source:false From “Insecure” to “The First Purge,” Y’lan Noel continues to prove that he’s the next real deal. That, and he’s sexy as hell. Related

39. Omari Hardwick Source:false This “Power” star stays fine. Nothing else to say or see here. Carry on. Related

40. Common Source:false While his name may be Common, the Oscar winner and rapper is far from that. He’s a rare and beautiful specimen in our eyes. Related

41. Will Packer Source:false Will Packer is more than just a pretty face. The “Girls Trip” power producer is the man behind some of the biggest Black blockbusters to hit the theaters in the past decade. Talk about a triple threat. Related

42. Winston Duke Source:false The Trinbagonian-American actor was the ultimate thirst trap as M’Buku in this year’s hit film “Black Panther.” All that thickness is our weakness!!! Related

43. William Jackson Harper We've crushed on William Jackson Harper before, but damn those abs on last week's episode of The Good Place are worth a repeat crush. In the words of Eleanor Shellstrop, "hot diggity dog!" pic.twitter.com/67GfRRa91b — Lady To Lady (@Lady2LadyComedy) October 22, 2018 Source:false If you’re not watching NBC’s “The Good Place,” it’s not too late to become familiar with cutie William Jackson Harper and his role as Chidi. Just look at his buff chest. That’s heaven honey! Related