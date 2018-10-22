CLOSE
Black Men , chocolate
#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood

Posted October 22, 2018

1. The Brothas Definitely Rule In 2018

Who doesn’t like a little bit of eye candy? To satisfy your sweet tooth, the HelloBeautiful team put together this tantalizing list of some of the finest Black men in Hollywood. So from Idris to Denzel to Michael B, there is something for you, your auntie and the youngins. You can thank us later. xoxo

2. Idris Elba

Idris is like a damn Armani suit—he never goes out of style. Why the award-winning Brit hasn’t played James Bond remains a mystery to us.

3. Denzel Washington

Hands down: At the ripe ol’ age of 63, the two-time Oscar winner can still make us swoon. “The Equalizer 2” star continues to show us that age is nothing but a number.

4. Michael B Jordan

We definitely got something the Killmonger actor can demolish! We can’t see to his ripped body flex in the upcoming film “Creed II.” Go B!

5. Chadwick Boseman

The “Black Panther” star didn’t just help break box office records with his talent, but also with his superhero smile and stellar physique. All I can say is, “My king, my king.”

6. Boris Kodjoe

The former “Soul Food” star is like an expensive fine wine—he just gets better with age. His equally beautiful wife Nicole Ari Parker is one lucky lady!

7. Drake

Whether or not you think Drake’s corny, you can’t deny that that ever since he grew that beard, you’ve wanted it to get you pregnant. Listen: If Rihanna don’t want him, I’ll gladly take him in.

8. Morris Chestnut

From “Boyz N The Hood” to “Rosewood,” Morris Chesnut has been blessing us with his tasty chocolate for almost 30 years. Thank you sir!

9. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson, who plays our new fave “Lyft Bae,” is everything we need for the third season of “Insecure.” Not only is he fine, but he’s also politically active and an all-around nice guy.

10. LeBron James

Yes, LeBron may be a basketball star, but his beautiful self is also dabbling in Hollywood as a producer of multiple shows and films. That, and his anti-Trump activist stance definitely turns us on.

11. Larenz Tate

We’ve been lusting after the “Power” actor since “Menace 2 Society” and “Love Jones.” His smile alone can melt our heart. Tate is our treat.

12. Terry Crews

The 50-year-old “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has a body for DAYS! Not to mention, his bravery in talking out about sexual assault and toxic masculinity is admirable. We wish more brothas were like him.

13. Safaree Samuels

HB readers love the “Love & Hip Hop” star (and his eggplant) so much that y’all voted him our 2017’s sexiest man alive. Good job ladies.

14. Daniel Kaluuya

From his sexy accent to his smooth chocolate skin, the British “Get Out” actor is everything! He was definitely robbed of the Oscar this year.

15. Mahershala Ali

The Oscar winner is the epitome of talent, class and beauty. We can’t wait to see him in the upcoming third season of HBO’s thriller “True Detective.”

16. Trevante Rhodes

The “Moonlight” and “Predator” actor is one of the finest men in the game: Point, blank, period. We just need more of Trevante in everything coming out in 2019.

17. Blair Underwood

From “LA Law” to “Sex And The City,” for decades everyone’s auntie has loved them some Blair, and low key the youngins do too. Daddy Blair can STILL get it.

18. Jay Ellis

Whether you are #TeamLawerence or #TeamDaniel, it cannot be denied that “Insecure” star Jay Ellis is one tall drink of water. Gulp, gulp, gulp.

19. Shemar Moore

From “Young & The Restless” to “SWAT” Shemar Moore has been a sex symbol since the 90s. I could literally eat off of those 48-year-old abs. Bon appétit!

20. Will Smith

At 50-years-old, Will Smith just isn’t hilarious, but he’s fun, fine and super fit. Just peep his Instagram account. Man…we stay jealous of Jada.

21. Lenny Kravitz

The 54-year-old rocker can still get it. Maybe it’s his vegan diet that keeps Lenny so fine. Kale or tofu anyone?

22. Lance Gross

The “MacGyver” and “The Paynes” actor is the epitome of tall, dark and handsome. We see you boo, and like what we see!

23. Jesse Williams

Listen…we can stare into the eyes of the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor ALL DAMN DAY. Dayum Jesse.

24. Jeffrey Wright

The “Westworld” actor has been flying on gray beard Zaddy status for a minute…and we’re here for it!

25. Laz Alonso

The “Avatar” actor is plain fine. No explanation needed. We just need to see him in more things. Hollywood are you paying attention?

26. Lamman Rucker

The “Greenwood” actor is still out there impressing us every week with his smile, talent and broad built chest. PRAISE!

27. Tristan “Mack” Wilds

The “Shots Fired” might be a little young for some, but quite a cutie nonetheless!

28. Terrence Howard

Baby wipes or not, the “Empire” patriarch is also another one we could gaze into their eyes forever. Much love Terrence.

29. Derek Luke

The “13 Reasons Why” actor has been stuck in our minds since 2002′ “Antoine Fisher,” and with good reason. Just look at him…FINE!

30. Sterling K. Brown

The “This Is Us” Emmy and Golden Globe winner is hands down one of the sexiest brothas on the small screen. That, and he’s one of the nicest. Who doesn’t love Sterling?!

31. Billy Brown

Aside from watching the Queen Viola Davis, one of the other main reasons I watch “How To Get Away With Murder” is just to see Billy Brown take of his shirt. What a glorious sight!

32. Barry Jenkins

The director of the upcoming film “If Beal Street Could Talk,” is not only uber talented, head of his time and brilliant, but Barry Jenkins is also fine as hell. End scene!

33. Kofi Siriboe

All we can say about the”Queen Sugar” and “Girls Trip” actor is…”What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man!”

34. Michael Ealy

From “Being Mary Jane” to “The Perfect Guy,” Michael Ealy has always had the range and the good looks to be a leading man in our hearts.

35. Khary Payton

View this post on Instagram

I love you too.

A post shared by Khary Payton (@kharypayton) on

One of our favorite hotties on “The Walking Dead,” Khary Payton gives us our entire life. You know what they say…Whatever King Ezekiel wants, his highness gets.

36. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Literally the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson deserves every penny of his money. Just look at his smile and 8-pack. Ching, ching!

37. John David Washington

The only father and son combo on our list…John David Washington is definitely walking in his father Denzel’s footsteps. From “Ballers” to “BlacKkKlansman,” the 34-year-old is on his way to becoming a bonafide leading man.

38. Y’lan Noel

From “Insecure” to “The First Purge,” Y’lan Noel continues to prove that he’s the next real deal. That, and he’s sexy as hell.

39. Omari Hardwick

This “Power” star stays fine. Nothing else to say or see here. Carry on.

40. Common

While his name may be Common, the Oscar winner and rapper is far from that. He’s a rare and beautiful specimen in our eyes.

41. Will Packer

Will Packer is more than just a pretty face. The “Girls Trip” power producer is the man behind some of the biggest Black blockbusters to hit the theaters in the past decade. Talk about a triple threat.

42. Winston Duke

The Trinbagonian-American actor was the ultimate thirst trap as M’Buku in this year’s hit film “Black Panther.” All that thickness is our weakness!!!

43. William Jackson Harper

If you’re not watching NBC’s “The Good Place,” it’s not too late to become familiar with cutie William Jackson Harper and his role as Chidi. Just look at his buff chest. That’s heaven honey!

44. Ryan Coogler

The “Black Panther” and “Creed” director is not only a genius auteur, unapologetically Black and stays repping Oakland, but he is also easy on the eyes. Action!

