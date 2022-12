Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Meg The Stallion, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

But as both sides begin to recount the 2020 altercation other celebrities are already getting name-dropped.

It began with the defense giving their opening statement, saying that it may have been Meg’s friend Kelsey who fired the gun that night because the two women had a disagreement. According to Lanez’s lawyers, the two women were feuding because Meg had a pattern of hooking up with men that Kelsey had already been intimate with.

While in the car together all three of them got into an argument, which is when Lanez revealed that he’d hooked up with Meg after already getting with Kelsey.

The list of other stars that had allegedly been with both women includes DaBaby and Ben Simmons, according to his lawyers.

People waited with bated breath to see if either of the two men would address the situation and now it seems like Simmons did. He took to his Instagram stories to post a popular Rick Ross meme that originated when he made a guest appearance on AEW Dynamite last month. He simply points his finger and yells, “Accusations. These are false accusations.”

Despite Ben Simmons denying the claims, the tidbit went viral. See how Twitter is reacting below:

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Meg The Stallion, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com