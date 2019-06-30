Beg For Mercy: Safaree Apologizes For Cheating On Erica Mena, Twitter Calls “Storyline”

Safaree found himself mired in the struggle when his DM creeping was exposed, leading to his current girlfriend Erica Mena to trash all the roses he sent her. Well Nicki Minaj’s ex took to Twitter to apologize for his transgressions.

This is not a loss I would be able to handle.. I’ve lost a lot b4 and dealt with it.. but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I cant see my future without you. Please Erica — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

You care. Or, is this all just for a storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

Think of this as “Please baby, please” for the social media generation.

He added, “I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you for me being immature. I apologize from the depth of my soul & heart.”

Lay it on thick bruh. But nothing is as strong as the slander son is catching online.

Deservedly so. As for Erica Mena, she’s setting thirst traps on the ‘Gram.

Peep the best of the blow back below.

And after this I’m taking a real break from the world of every body’s opinions in ya business Social media. Misery loves company out here. Locking down and recentering! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) June 28, 2019

