The fall is near, which means football season is upon us.
As we approach the first official game of the NFL season, you may wonder which cities may or may not have the most passionate fanbase.
As we know, The Ravens Flock are die-hard Baltimore fans and they are among the top 10, but there are several cities with high ranks.
Gambling.com decided to analyze the total amount of social media posts that have been made over the past year in which each fanbase is referred to as “annoying” in order to reveal the Most Annoying Fans in the NFL
Below are the results of their research and the top 10 cities with the most annoying fans.
Do any of these cities surprise you?
Keep scrolling to see which fans made the top 10!
The post Baltimore Ravens Fans Ranked 10th Most Annoying In The NFL appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Ravens Fans Ranked 10th Most Annoying In The NFL was originally published on 92q.com
1. Dallas CowboysSource:Getty
2. Philadelphia EaglesSource:Getty
3. Buffalo BillsSource:Getty
4. Kansas City ChiefsSource:Getty
5. Green Bay PackersSource:Getty
6. Cincinnati BengalsSource:Getty
7. Chicago BearsSource:Getty
8. New York JetsSource:Getty
9. New York GiantsSource:Getty
10. Baltimore RavensSource:Getty
