Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy, SJ, Lighting Up Instagram

Posted 16 hours ago
Angela Simmons and her son are the cutest! See more photos of her baby boy, SJ, below…
View this post on Instagram My Best Role in life .... ❤️ #SunDaze A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT
My Best Role in life .... ❤️ #SunDaze
View this post on Instagram It’s in his blood ! So Atlanta @wearelittlegiants ♥️ Fit : @childsplayclothing Shoes : His Daddy got him when he was born 😩 @gucci A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Oct 4, 2019 at 5:51am PDT
It’s in his blood ! So Atlanta @wearelittlegiants ♥️ Fit : @childsplayclothing Shoes : His Daddy got him when he was born 😩 @gucci
View this post on Instagram You make my heart smile 😊 mornings with my little guy 🥰😊♥️ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Oct 1, 2019 at 6:09am PDT
You make my heart smile 😊 mornings with my little guy 🥰😊♥️
View this post on Instagram That smile ! What a day .. more to come 😁🎂💫 📸: @ted_joseph A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 22, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT
That smile ! What a day .. more to come 😁🎂💫 📸: @ted_joseph
View this post on Instagram Had to wake him up to his first gift . He wanted a new white car lol 😩😩 #ALLAboutSuTTonToday #BirthdayVibes A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:54am PDT
Had to wake him up to his first gift . He wanted a new white car lol 😩😩 #ALLAboutSuTTonToday #BirthdayVibes
View this post on Instagram Another day .. another ✈️. .Airport campaign ✅ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 14, 2019 at 4:32am PDT
Another day .. another ✈️. .Airport campaign ✅
View this post on Instagram Me : Sj take a pic with me ... SJ : says something smart lol 😂 A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 7, 2019 at 8:15am PDT
Me : Sj take a pic with me ... SJ : says something smart lol 😂
View this post on Instagram 🎶Just waking up in the morning gotta thank God🎶 First Day Of School ✅ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:21am PDT
🎶Just waking up in the morning gotta thank God🎶 First Day Of School ✅
View this post on Instagram Rainy daze vibes ! Last day of camp before real school starts ! @wearelittlegiants 💪🏽 A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Aug 23, 2019 at 5:33am PDT
Rainy daze vibes ! Last day of camp before real school starts ! @wearelittlegiants 💪🏽
View this post on Instagram It’s within 💪🏽 @wearelittlegiants A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Aug 5, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT
It’s within 💪🏽 @wearelittlegiants
View this post on Instagram Sj ... take these photos with me .... lol him : making fun of my faces I’m making 🤣 A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jul 28, 2019 at 4:37pm PDT
Sj ... take these photos with me .... lol him : making fun of my faces I’m making 🤣
