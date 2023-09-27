All The Celebrity Looks We Have Seen – And Loved – So Far At Paris Fashion Week

Source: WWD / GettyParis Fashion Week (PFW) has started – and so has the celebrity fashion slay.
With stars like Issa Rae, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Sabrina Elba, Quavo, Taraji P. Henson, and Jordan Skye already spotted in looks we love, PFW will be one of the most star-studded weeks of the runway season. Scroll to see where celebs are, what they are wearing, and who they are taking selfies with.
PFW kicked off on September 23 and runs through October 3. Known to be a delicious display of high-end luxury couture, the week will feature 108 designers showing collections across 67 runway shows. Through presentations, exhibitions, events, and activations, PFW is the finale of ‘Fashion Month.’
Since the start of the week, iconic brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Marni, Peter Do, Acne, Balmain, and Christian Dior have held runway shows and presentations. Trends we’ve noticed include ribbed knitwear, bright colors, monochromatic looks, and black-and-white styling. Other brands we look forward to seeing include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Mugler, and Alexander McQueen.
There to witness trends, luxury, and fantasy are some of our favorite superstars. So far, they’ve been spotted on the streets, in the front row, and at the parties looking fabulous and celebrating the fashion extravaganza. We’ve compiled a list of celebrities and their looks we love.
Scroll below – and stay tuned for Paris Fashion Week celebrity updates.
1. UsherSource:Getty
While currently touring in France, Usher took a break for a little fashion fun. He was spotted attending the Marni show rocking a red moment.
2. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Erykah Badu attended the Marni show in a bold print look. She matches similar prints in various sizes and colors with a larger-than-life wide brim hat and toe-length braids.
3. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland attended the Lancôme X Louvre dinner in celebration of the beauty brand. Her looks is glamourous complete with a dramatic gown and soft, flowy curls.
4. QuavoSource:Getty
Quavo gave a bold, in your face look at Marni. Get into the large print, luxe fabric, and unique detailing.
5. Sabrina ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba gave sophisticated elegance while attending the Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring 2024 show. Her monochromatic look include warm browns and eggplant colors perfect for fall.
6. Justine SkyeSource:Getty
Justine Skye attended the Lancôme X Louvre dinner during Paris Fashion Week wearing a grey metallic bodycon with black sheer overlay. She chose a sleek pulled back hair look to complete her ensemble.
7. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith is a dream at the Balmain Ready To Wear Spring 2024 show. She pairs a simple black body suit with an over-the-top fur shrug and dramatic hat.
8. Yara ShahadiSource:Getty
We are loving Yara Shahidi’s look for the Christian Dior PFW show. Her white button-down blouse pairs perfectly with her pleated skirt in a rich orange color. Who else is thinking pumpkin-spice style?
9. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Frequent fashion week attendee Tracee Ellis Ross is giving grown woman as she attends the Saint Laurent show. Get into this black monochromatic ensemble.
10. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Our President Barbie Issa Rae is giving carefree Black girl at the Acne Studios Ready To Wear show. Her baggy, distressed jeans and sheer print shirt are so in trend right now.
11. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson has entered the Paris Fashion Week chat. We are gagging over her purple sheer dress with dramatic sleeves and skirt. The “Hustle & Flow” star wore this look to the Lancôme x Louvre night event.
