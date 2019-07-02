Al Roker’s Daughter, Leila, Is All Grown Up [PHOTOS]

Remember Al Roker’s daughter, Leila — the little bundle of joy he used to hit red carpets with at events like the Kid’s Choice Awards? Well, she’s about 20-something now and is following her father’s footsteps in journalism.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Some of her bylines are featured in Forbes and Medium, and she’s even interned for Paper magazine. According to Instagram, Leila is a fan of fashion and France, as she’s studied abroad at the American University of Paris as a part of her studies at University of Southern California (class of 2021).

Leila is living her best life and we’re looking forward to seeing where her studies and experiences take her! Check out photos of the budding journalist’s journey into adulthood below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.