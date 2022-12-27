Akon Defends Nick Cannon, Says Attending Kids’ Recitals Is “A White Man’s Thing,” Twitter Rips Him

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of the main reasons Cannon’s growing army of children has been frowned upon on social media is because having that many offspring makes it hard to spend quality time with all of them.

Now one star has decided to defend Cannon for having many kids with multiple women. Enter Akon, who disagrees with critics frowning upon his lifestyle. The singer sat down on The Zeze Millz Show to explain his point of view on who he thinks should be the primary caretaker for children, what a father’s true responsibilities should be, and how involved they should be in a child’s life.

“I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. He’s rich, he’s responsible … He takes care of every one of those children,” he says when asked about Cannon’s arrangements. “And the baby mothers are with it, they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably.”

The show’s host Zeze Millz pushes back on the notion that being there for the children isn’t the same as them being financially taken care of.

“What about them?” replied Akon. “[Nick Cannon] is there for every one of them. Nick is there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [children] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

Akon continues saying attending kids’ recitals can be overlooked.

“No, that’s a White man’s thing,” Akon said as he became much more animated. “Who gives a fuck about a recital? Listen, my job is to raise my kids to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults,” he says.

“My job ain’t to be doing all that extra stuff, all these holidays and recitals and all that. Guess what, while I’m taking care of my responsibilities to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food if I have the time to do that, then yes, I will do that.”

Twitter caught wind of Akon’s ideals of parenting, see how social media is reacting below.

Akon Defends Nick Cannon, Says Attending Kids’ Recitals Is “A White Man’s Thing,” Twitter Rips Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com