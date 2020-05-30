Atlanta saw one of the ugliest nights of protests the city has ever seen has protestors took to the streets after sunset to cause havoc to downtown Atlanta. Businesses on the Marietta strip of downtown were destroyed, and some even burned.

The night did start peaceful, as many folks from the city held peaceful protests in response to George Floyd, But once the night fell protestors got violent and started breaking windows, spray painting walls, and burning buildings.

The cleanup started early Saturday morning as crews took to the destruction and start to rebuild the city.

A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos was originally published on hotspotatl.com

