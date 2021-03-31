9 Stunning NAACP Image Award Hairstyles We’re Still Swooning Over

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards may have taken place this weekend, but we’re still swooning over the fabulous natural hairstyles worn by our favorite celebrity women during the celebratory ceremony.

The Image Awards always bring the best in Black fashion, TV, film, and philanthropy in an evening dedicated to praising Black excellence.

The texture was the trend on the virtual carpet. Braids, twists, and baby hairs, oh my! From Alicia Key’s 90s inspired ponytail with squiggly baby hairs to Issa Rae’s twisted bun and pony, we’re obsessed with the versatility and beauty of Black hair.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable hair looks.

