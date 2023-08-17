7 Iconic Hip Hop Fashion Moments Thanks To The Legendary Kangol

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kangol has left an indelible mark on hip-hop culture, from the heart of the Bronx to the global stages. This iconic headwear brand transcended its functional purpose to become a symbol of urban style and self-expression in the 1980s. With their distinctive berets, bucket hats, and caps, Kangol not only adorned the heads of rap’s pioneers but also played an instrumental role in shaping the very fabric of hip-hop fashion. Its influence resonated far beyond the realm of attire, intertwining with the genre’s beats, rhymes, and attitude, cementing Kangol’s enduring legacy in the annals of fashion history.

Kangol’s association with hip-hop began in the early 1980s when the brand’s hats became popular among rappers and other urban trendsetters. The Kangol 504 cap became a favorite of hip-hop artists such as LL Cool J and Run-DMC. Kangol hats were also featured in music videos and album covers, further cementing the brand’s association with hip-hop culture.

In addition to its popularity among rappers, the hat has also been worn by celebrities such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson and Prince. Not to mention the brand has also collaborated with fashion designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Marc Jacobs. Today, Kangol is a global brand with a loyal following among hip-hop fans and fashion enthusiasts. In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th birthday, let’s run back some of the most iconic Kangol moments over the years.

