6 Ways to Celebrate Black Music Month

Happy Black Music Month!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
June is a time to honor and celebrate the immense contributions that black artists have made to the world of music. Originally created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, it is dedicated to recognizing the richness, diversity, and influence of black musicians across various genres throughout history.
It is particularly special in 2023 as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. This June, let’s delve deeper into the beauty Black music and explore eight meaningful ways to celebrate Black Music Month!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Don’t Miss…
Black Music Awards Blue Carpet: SWV, Robin Thicke, Tweet, Roxanne Shante + More! [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]
R&B Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month [Listen]
\10 Worst Cover Versions Of Songs Originally Made By Black Musicians
1. Watch Black Music Honors and other Black Music Award ShowsSource:Reach Media Inc.
Watch the full two-hour special on the Stellar Network on June 3 and nationally broadcasted from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, July 2, according to Billboard.com. See special Youtube footage of Gary With Da Tea on the blue carpet chatting with some of your favorite black artists!
2. Attend Live Performances and ConcertsSource:Radio One Digital
Whether it’s a local jazz club, a community festival, or a major concert venue, supporting black musicians in person is a powerful way to appreciate their artistry. By attending live shows, you not only get to enjoy exceptional performances but also contribute directly to the thriving black music industry.
3. Support and Stream Black Artists and Record LabelsSource:Getty
Discover new talent by exploring a diverse range of genres like jazz, gospel, blues, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and soul. Additionally, seek out and support independent black-owned record labels that are dedicated to promoting black artists and preserving black music traditions.
4. Create of Trade Black Music PlaylistsSource:Getty
Crafting a playlist dedicated to Black music can be a personal and meaningful way to honor the month. Curate a collection that spans different eras and genres, including both well-known classics and hidden gems, then share and trade playlists with friends.
5. Watch Interviews of Your Favorite Black ArtistsSource:Reach Media
Watch interviews of your favorite figures in black music, then share on your social media platforms. This can give you an inside look to the both their journey and the makings of their craft, and also help introduce their work to a wider audience.
6. Visit the National Museum of African American MusicSource:Getty
To truly appreciate the breadth of black music, take a journey back in time and explore its roots. A great place to begin is at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, TN.