Thanksgiving is here and we can’t wait to stuff our faces full of turkey, greens and mac and cheese this year. If you’re a real turkey day champ, you’ll be feasting away on all of your thanksgiving delicacies for the next week or so. You got to love leftovers

As we gather around the table and give thanks to our families, we’ll also be scrolling social media to see what other people have on their plates this year. In fact, some of our favorite celebrities are known for throwing down in the kitchen.

Like Kelis, who’s been serving everything from raw plant-based pies to organic roasted turkeys through her buzzing brand Bounty & Full. The singer-turned-chef sources all of her natural and healthy ingredients from her farm in Temecula, California. A graduate of Le Cordon Blue, you’ll find the Grammy-nominated star whipping a variety of tasty treats in her big kitchen, like this perfectly seasoned organic free-range turkey.

Believe it or not, Kelis is a classically trained French culinary saucier chef, that had the privilege of traveling and eating her way around the world. She’s dined in world-renowned Michelin-star restaurants and tasted the best of the best at International street fairs. Now, she’s taking everything she has learned to help fans whip up delicious meals in their own kitchen. If you’re a fan, you can actually buy some of her special sauces and herbs on the Bounty & Full website.

Kelis isn’t the only celeb that will have us licking our chops this holiday season. Here are a few more celebs who we know, without a doubt will have the kitchen table loaded with high vibrational plates.

6 Celebrities Who Can Cook was originally published on hellobeautiful.com