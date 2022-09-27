5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show and it has #rihannanavy in a frenzy. The Anti hitmaker teased the big news with a photo of her hand clutching a football. Hours later, the NFL confirmed the huge announcement with a statement from her manager Roc Nation CEO Jay-Z. The rapper turned entrepreneur applauded Rih for becoming a “generational talent” and a “woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”

Rihanna has come a long way since the debut of her dance hall-infused album Music of the Sun in 2005 and her second studio album A Girl Like Me in 2006. Both projects earned coveted spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the success of songs like “Pon De Replay” and “SOS.” The nine-time Grammy-award-winner received a RIAA platinum honor for the latter, might we add.

The Bajan beauty mogul’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance will be the first time fans will get to see the artist on stage since her critically acclaimed Anti world tour in 2016. According to Billboard, the star, who just welcomed a baby boy back in May, averaged a whopping $1.2 million per show from the 2016 tour run, which was filled with dizzying choreography, next-level stage production, and impeccable fashion.

After her long hiatus away from the music world, we know Rihanna has a few tricks up her sleeve for this upcoming performance and if she does it right, it could be an opportunity to do something big. Following the announcement, some fans wondered if the star would be using her Super Bowl Halftime show opportunity to tease new music, or even better, a new album.

Well just have to wait and see, but until then, let’s celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show news by taking a look back at a few of her past performances that show why she’s truly a National Hero.

