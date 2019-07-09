What does it mean to be having a hot girl summer? Megan Thee Stallion kept it simple, “just being you, just having fun. It’s turning up, driving the boat and not giving a damn about what nobody’s saying.”

And these 5 celebrity women and living their best hot girl summer…

5 Celebrity Women Out Here Living Their Best Hot Girl Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

