Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA has revealed the unofficial list of participants for the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The four players expected to participate in the contest are listed below.

The post 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Lineup appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Lineup was originally published on 1075thefan.com