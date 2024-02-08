2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Lineup

The NBA has revealed the unofficial list of participants for the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.
The four players expected to participate in the contest are listed below.
1. Jaylen Brown | Boston CelticsSource:Getty
2. Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Miami HeatSource:Getty
3. Jacob Toppin | New York KnicksSource:Getty
4. Mac McClung | Osceola MagicSource:Getty
