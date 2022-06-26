Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for the 2022 BET Awards! It’s one of the hottest nights in hip hop and the celebs are hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles!

Some of our favs are popping out in bold statement pieces, while others are giving a subtle slay.

Either way, we love to see all of it! Check out some of the red carpet looks below!

Tell us, who’s your fav or the night?

2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com