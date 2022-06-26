CLOSE
It’s time for the 2022 BET Awards! It’s one of the hottest nights in hip hop and the celebs are hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles!
Some of our favs are popping out in bold statement pieces, while others are giving a subtle slay.
Either way, we love to see all of it! Check out some of the red carpet looks below!
Tell us, who’s your fav or the night?
2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com
1. BET Awards 2022 – Marsai MartinSource:Getty
2. BET Awards 2022 – Zachary LarsonSource:Getty
3. 2022 BET Awards – DDG and Halle BaileySource:Getty
4. BET Awards 2022 – Jason Lee and Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty
5. BET Awards 2022 – Summer WalkerSource:Getty
6. 2022 BET Awards – India LoveSource:Getty
7. BET Awards 2022 – Blac ChynaSource:Getty
8. BET Awards 2022 – Coco JonesSource:Getty
9. BET Awards 2022 – Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
10. BET Awards 2022 – LeToya LuckettSource:Getty
11. BET Awards 2022 – BleuSource:Getty
12. 2022 BET Awards – LisaRaye McCoySource:Getty
13. BET Awards 2022 – Ari LennoxSource:Getty
14. BET Awards 2022 – Lil Uzi VertSource:Getty
15. 2022 BET Awards – Keke PalmerSource:Getty
16. 2022 BET Awards – Rick RossSource:Getty
17. 2022 BET Awards – Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe LeakesSource:Getty
18. 2022 BET Awards – Big FreediaSource:Getty
19. 2022 BET Awards – Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
20. 2022 BET Awards – Ne-YoSource:Getty
21. BET Awards 2022 – Ella MaiSource:Getty
22. 2022 BET Awards – French MontanaSource:Getty
23. BET Awards 2022 – Chloe BaileySource:Getty
24. BET Awards 2022 – Ari FletcherSource:Getty
25. BET Awards 2022 – Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
26. BET Awards 2022 – Erica BanksSource:Getty
27. BET Awards 2022 – Princess Love and Ray JSource:Getty
