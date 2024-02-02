20 Songs to Celebrate Black History Month

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

” This my bloodline, on the frontline. Ready for War!” – Beyonce

From negro spirituals, jazz, r&b, and hip hop – music has played the background of so many different pivotal moments in history. Astonishingly, a major artist with international influence used their platforms to speak up for those voices who are silenced and unheard.

Furthermore, during the civil rights movement, some of America’s favorite artists such as Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and Nina Simone made it a priority to speak out on the issues of people of the diaspora. These brave artists left no subject untouched from speaking on war, and police brutality to empowering children to be “young, gifted, and black” The message has been sent out into the airwaves.

Fast forwarding to the 21st century where the same issues are still occurring artists such as Lil Baby, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and many more are implementing positivity, empowerment, and public service announcements within their music.

Songs with an uplifting message speak on the past, present, and the future. As black people still strive for freedom and equality our revolutionary artists are creating hits that are giving black a sense of pride and inspiration. Buckle up and take this ride to the revolution as we share our Black History Month Playlist.

