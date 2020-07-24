Ciara is a hair chameleon, which means on any good day, we can log onto Instagram and see her rocking a fro, braids or long blonde do that makes us want to book an appointment with our beautician asap. And this week was no different as Ci Ci, who is in her third trimester of her glowing pregnancy, gave us a series of different looks each day.
Sis may be ready to drop at any moment, but she makes sure her hair is laid every step of the way. Her knotless braid wig is the latest look to turn heads on the ‘gram and we’re swooning.
Check out 10 times Ciara’s pregnancy hair was goals.
10 Times We Wanted Ciara’s Pregnancy Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Braided Mama
Ci Ci was able to go from afro to knotless braids in a matter of minutes as she debuted this braided wig style.
2. unFROgettable
Ciara gave us 70s vibes in this big and bold afro wig.
3. Earth Mama
Rocking a natural texture wig, Ci Ci gave us earth mama vibes in this beautiful and bare pool photo.
4. Blonde Mamas Have More Fun
Ci Ci’s signature blonde hits different now that she’s at the end of her pregnancy. We’re loving the length and ombre effect of this wig!
5. Wet & Wavy
Ci Ci’s blonde highlights really pop in this shorter wet and wavy style.
6. Bleach Blonde Baddie
Ciara turned up the volume and gave us bleach blonde realness.
7. Bo Bo Mama
Pregnancy didn’t stop Ciara’s show. Sis gave us editorial shoots with her as the focus.
8. Braided Beauty
Being pregnant in the summer comes with extra heat, so Ci Ci stayed cool with this box braided style.
9. Tussled & Tucked
Before the pandemic, Ci Ci gave us the golden goddess look.
10. Short & Slayed
Ci Ci typically rocks long tresses, but looks good in short hair as well.