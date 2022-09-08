10 Films That Pay Homage To The Late Queen Elizabeth II

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old today. She became the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Learn more about her reign and dynasty with a list of 10 films that mention her legacy inside.

The world is devastated to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The royal website reported that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. They also mention that The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening (Sep. 8) and will return to London tomorrow (Sep. 9).

There are several historical and biographical dramas that pay homage to the late, Queen Elizabeth II. There are even comedic films, documentaries and period pieces that examine her and her family’s long line of royal history.

Elizabeth II was the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

There are countless stories that explore her life, but these 10 films all offer something different. If you are interested in the facts of her story, you should consider watching Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part, which was a documentary about the Queen released in 2022. If seeing something so serious is too much for you at this time, try watching the comedy based on the Queen’s little pet, Queen’s Corgi.

There’s something for everyone.

Check out a list of 10 films that mention and pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II below:

10 Films That Pay Homage To The Late Queen Elizabeth II was originally published on globalgrind.com