Win a cabin on the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021!

Beginning on Monday, July 12th, 2021, and continuing each weekday through Friday, July 23, 2021, listeners may enter the Contest by listening to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show® at approximately 7:35 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. EST, 6:00 a.m. CST) and listen for Rickey Smiley to announce the “Sail Away Song of the Day.”