Brandy Gets Voted Off Of “Dancing With The Stars”

Despite receiving a perfect score from all three judges the day before, Brandy was eliminated on last night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

The elimination came as a shock to many viewers who expected Brandy and her partner, Maksim, to stick around after the judges asked for an encore of their perfect routine, but the viewers who voted have spoken.

Brandy is out.

Brandy and Maksim were up against Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol, and her partner Mark Ballas.

In related news, TMZ reports that a Wisconsin man was so disgusted by Bristol Palin’s routine that he shot his television and claimed that she only remained on the show because of who her mother is. (Ed. note: We agree with that.)

