Pilar Sanders Has A New Man

Pilar Sanders may have a new man in her life. Now that her ex-husband Deion have moved on with Tracey Edmonds, Pilar is allegedly dating a money-making music mogul from Louisiana!

According to Sandra Rose:

“Pilar’s sugar daddy is a very low key, very wealthy individual who prefers to keep his love life under wraps. I’m told that this recording executive based in Louisiana reaches into his deep pockets frequently and often to lavish Pilar with gifts and trips to faraway exotic locales.

The multimillionaire record label owner also reportedly laces Pilar’s children with gifts including the custom t-shirts you see them wearing in these photos. I’m told that Pilar’s sugar daddy isn’t picking up her legal tab but he is paying for everything else, including a recent trip to Miami on a private jet. I was told: “That’s nothing but a phone call for him.”

Pilar and her beau have reportedly been dating for nearly a year.”