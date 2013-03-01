Suspect Arrested In Death Of Tameka Raymond’s Son

In July of 2012 Tameka Raymond’s 11 year-old son Kile Glover was killed in a jet ski accident in Georgia. According to TMZ the jet ski operator allegedly responsible, Jeffrey Simon Hubbard, has finally been indicted by a Grand Jury in Hall County.

Today Hubbard has been charged with Homicide by Vessel, Serious Injury by Vessel and Reckless Operation of a Vessel.

Kile Glover suffered brain injuries when Hubbard’s jet ski collided with his inflatable raft on July 6th. He died in the hospital on July 21st when he was declared brain dead. Hubbard is currently being held without bail.

