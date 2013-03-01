Michael Jordan Sued For Paternity For Alleged 16 Year Old Son!

What’s in a name? A whole lot if that last name is Jordan! TMZ is reporting that Michael Jordan has been sued by a woman who claims he fathered her 16-year-old son and she is demanding a paternity test to prove it!

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pamela Smith says in the suit filed February 6, 2013 in Fulton County, GA, that she became pregnant after having sex with Jordan in 1995 with a child named Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds ( aka Taj). Anyone with a semi decent memory, or the ability to count knows that Jordan would have been married to Juanita Jordan at the time of the alleged encounter.

Smith is requesting full custody and child support. She also wants Jordan to pay for her son’s medical bills. Considering a gozillion Jordan sneakers have probably been sold just in the time it’s taken to write up this story, one would imagine that is not unreasonable if he hasn’t been doing this for sixteen years.

Check out this video of young Taj confirming that he is in fact MJ’s son and describing how he just wants to spend more time with his father. In the video Taj says that Jordan has been in his life to an extent, but not all the way.

