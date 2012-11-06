Chris Tucker Ready For “Rush Hour” Part 4 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chris Tucker fans were anticipating his return to the big screen in a new “Friday” film, but he’s more likely to make “Rush Hour Part 4” next. Check out Chris Tucker’s appearance on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and “Dish Nation” in the video below!

