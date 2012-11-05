President Barack Obama Proud Of Progress Despite Obstructionism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

President Barack Obama faced blatant opposition and obstructionism from some Republicans in Congress during his Presidency, and he talks about this and the progress made in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Even though President Obama is proud of the progress his administration made in the last four years, he stresses the importance of voting, especially in swing states like Florida and Ohio, to help him get reelected.

Hear what else President Barack Obama had to say to Rickey Smiley in the exclusive interview below.

