Aretha Franklin Extends Virtual Olive Branch To Beyonce

There has been tension between Aretha Franklin and Beyonce for a few years. Franklin famously blasted Bey for calling Tina Turner “The Queen” during a Grammy Award show performance. Since Bey’s Grammy performance, Franklin had been making snarky remarks about the “Love On Top” singer. Aretha once replied to a question about Beyonce with, “Beyonce who?”

Now Aretha Franklin is extending Beyonce an olive branch on Twitter. After Michelle Obama tweeted Beyonce, Aretha Franklin hopped on the Tweet Beyonce bandwagon. Franklin thanked Knowles for birthday wishes Beyonce sent a month ago. Beyonce hasn’t responded to Aretha Franklin, but her Beyhive did. Franklin made a corny joke about being 59 instead of her actual age. Fans took that as an opportunity to slander the Queen of Soul. You’re the Queen of Soul and you can’t get a response from Beyonce, ouch!

