Brandy & Monica “It All Belongs To Me”

After weeks of anticipation, the new music video for Brandy and Monica’s second duet, “It All Belongs To Me,” has premiered. In the cinematic visual, Brandy has a seemingly nice relationship in the beginning. It’s all hugs and smiles between the former “Moesha” star and her man and then, things go left. She mushes him in the face and an argument has erupted.

The same can be said for Monica’s storyline. Her significant other is getting dressed and Monica walks up behind him and cuts his tie off. The next few scenes just act out the lyrics and the clip ends with a bang. Literally.

“It All Belongs To Me” will be featured on both of the ladies’ upcoming albums. Monica’s project, New Life is slated to hit stores April 10th. Brandy’s upcoming effort, 2/11 is said to be ready by early to mid summer.

Check out the video below. Did you catch the Waiting To Exhale references? What do you think of the song and video? Is this a worthy successor to “The Boy Is Mine”? Sound off in the comments.

