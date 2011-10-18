iPhone App Finds Wife With Another Man

“Find My Friends”, a popular app on the new iOS5 for the iPhone 4S, may have to add a “find me a lawyer” feature. The way it works is that it allows your friends to see where you are, and if they are in the area you can all meet up. It is an optional tool but it can be used for nefarious reasons.

A man posted on MacRumors that he was able to bust his cheating spouse in a lie thanks to secretly installing the app on her iPhone. He wrote:

“Divorcing wife. Thanks iPhone 4s and Find My Friends. “I got my wife a new 4s and loaded up find my friends without her knowing. She told me she was at her friends house in the east village. I’ve had suspicions about her meeting this guy who live uptown. Lo and behold, Find my Friends has her right there. “I just texted her asking where she was and the dumb b—- said she was on 10th Street!! Thank you Apple, thank you App Store, thank you all. These beautiful treasure trove of screen shots [sic] going to play well when I meet her … at the lawyer’s office in a few weeks.

The validity of the story has not been verified but it has sparked plenty of discussion about privacy and trust in the technology age. The hosts of “The View” dedicated some time on their show to the story and it has generated hundreds of comments across the web.

What do you think? Would you use your cellphone to trap a cheating lover? [spotted at ABC.com]

