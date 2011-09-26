Lauryn Hill Sued By Stylist For Fashion Fraud

Lauryn Hill is being sued by a fashion stylist for not returning and paying for the clothes that she wore during her 2007 European tour. According to TMZ, the lawsuit relates that fashion consultant Via Davia Vintage fitted Lauryn “with an entire wardrobe of high fashion items.” The deal that was made apparently stated that Hill was to pay fixed weekly installments for the clothes for a month. It further claims that the singer not only kept all the clothes for three months, but ended up returning only 30% of the items. To add insult to injury, the suit states that Hill paid only paid a tiny amount of what was due.

No word from Hill’s camp on the suit, so we’ll just have to see how this plays out in court.

