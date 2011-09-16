Meeka Claxton Gets Booed!

Tami Roman is the only one not feeling former “Basketball Wives” cast member Meeka Claxton–she was recently booed in Atlanta! The worst part is, she didn’t even say anything to draw a negative reaction at the HBCU charity event. The crowd booed when she was introduced!

Meeka reportedly responded by saying, “It’s all good; I feel ya’ll. Haters doing good.”

