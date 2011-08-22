“Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s” Lisa Wu-Hartwell Splits From Hubby!

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Lisa Wu has separated from her footballer husband Ed Hartwell after 5 years of marriage. Lisa, who appeared on the first two seasons of the Bravo show, confirmed the news (but denied the rumored reason) via Twitter.

She wrote: “Sadly. We r seperated but wld NEVER b over money. That is so far frm the truth. Wish ppl cld respect ppl’s privacy during times like these.”

News of the couple’s financial issues made headlines two years ago when it was rumored that their home went into foreclosure: RHOA Reunion: Lisa Wu Is Not Going Broke

Lisa has already taken back her maiden name on Twitter (Lisa Wu) and Ed has already changed his relationship status on Facebook.

The couple has a 3-year-old son EJ. Wu also has two older sons with ex-husband, R&B singer Keith Sweat.

