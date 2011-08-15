Bow Wow Spotted With His Daughter Shai

Meet Bow Wow’s daughter Shai. A few weeks ago it was reported that the rapper and actor had a daughter with ex-girlfriend Joie and he wrote an open letter to his fans to confirm that he was indeed the father. Now the new dad was recently spotted holding Shai in public.

Earlier this year, Bow Wow was talking about taking his own life but after being blessed with Shai, he has more than fame and fortune to live for.

Check out the photo below.

