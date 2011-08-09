Omarion: “I Don’t Believe In Lesbians”

Omarion wants you to know that lesbians are just figments of your imagination and that he can change their minds. The singer caused a bit of a frenzy when he took to his Twitter account to let the world know that he could change a lesbian’s mind with the stroke of his stick.

Omarion has since deleted the tweet.

Do you believe that Omarion has the power in his penis to change a person’s sexuality? Tell us what you think?

