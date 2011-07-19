“The Amazing Spider-Man” Director Reinvents Peter Parker

In an interview with the L.A. Times, director Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) shared his vision for the newly rebooted Spider-Man franchise. Webb makes some clear distinctions between his version of Spidey from previous director Sam Raimi:

“So much of the DNA of the character is the fact that he was a kid when he got bit. He is imperfect, he is immature and has a bit of a punk rock instinct. In his soul he’s still a 90-pound weakling even after [the transformative bite].”

Webb also took a different approach in regards to the stuntwork required for Spiderman’s web slinging sequences:

…We spent months and months and months developing rigs so he could swing in a way that wasn’t computer-generated. Obviously there’s going to be enhancements and CG [sequences], but it’s based in a physical reality and that’s a new technique [for this film brand].”

British actor Andrew Garfield (The Social Network) has stepped into the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Rounding out the cast are Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy), Martin Sheen (Uncle Ben), Sally Field (Aunt May) and Rhys Ifans (Dr. Connors).

Of course the question is, can Webb’s Spider-Man measure up to Sam Raimi’s? Raimi’s films all opened at #1 with a combined worldwide gross well over $2 billion.

The Amazing Spider-Man hits theaters July 3, 2012