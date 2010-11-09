CLOSE
Front Page
HomeFront Page

LaTavia Talks About Being Fired From Destiny’s Child On “RHOA”

Leave a comment

latavia-roberson-phaedra-parksFormer Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson appeared on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recently. The struggling artist spoke in detail about auditioning for the group the same day as Beyonce, and later being fired after being told, “You don’t do enough in this group to even have an opinion…”

We wonder who said that.

She also discusses developing problems with alcohol and going to jail.

GIRLFIGHT: Solange vs LaTavia

Kelly Rowland Ignores “Destiny’s Child Reunion” Question [VIDEO]

Real Housewives Of Atlanta

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close