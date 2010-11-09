LaTavia Talks About Being Fired From Destiny’s Child On “RHOA”

Former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson appeared on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recently. The struggling artist spoke in detail about auditioning for the group the same day as Beyonce, and later being fired after being told, “You don’t do enough in this group to even have an opinion…”
We wonder who said that.
She also discusses developing problems with alcohol and going to jail.
